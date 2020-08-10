ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Junk bonds sell for record

Forex news for North American trade on Aug 10, 2020



Markets:

Gold down $9.50 to $2026

WTI crude up $0.83 to $42.05

US 10-year yields down 1.3 bps to 0.577%

S&P 500 up 9 points to 3360

CAD leads, EUR lags

The emotion in the market was low to start the week and that's no surprising with summer holidays in full-swing, post non-farm payrolls and earnings.







The main move was a slump in the US dollar early in New York trade that was later reversed on most fronts. It led to 30 pip rise in AUD/USD followed by a fall of the same size and a flat finish on the day.





Elsewhere it wasn't quite so v-shaped. The euro made the same kind of 30 pip pop but then gave it all back and more to finish at the lows of the day and down a half-cent. We get the ZEW survey in the day.





Data will also be key in cable with jobs numbers coming up. Ther was a wave of selling early in Europe that was picked up aggressively in a run to 1.31 but after the London close the pair drifted down to 1.3070.





The market still doesn't know what to make of Trump's executive order and expiring stimulus benefits. There was a wave of risk aversion midway through trading, led by tech but (as always) the equity dip buyers arrived and won the day.



The Canadian dollar benefited from oil and commodity strength and was able to hold those gains even as commodities gave most of it back.







