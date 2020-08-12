ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: US inflation picks up

Forex news for North American trading on August 12, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $1 to $1913 after trading in $110 range

US 10-year yields up 2.5 bps to 0.666%

S&P 500 up 46 points to 3380

WTI crude oil up 96-cents to $42.57



CHF leafs, JPY lags

You can't really point to any factors behind the jump in risk appetite after the negative reversal on Tuesday. There was clearly some dip-buying and TSLA rallied 13% on a stock split, so that's a sign of money waiting in the wings.





The CPI report and Mnuchin backing off a capital gains tax cut caused some ripples in markets but that was overshadowed by the overall positive sentiment. That helped to sustain a bid in EUR/USD that started in Asia. It steadily climbed to 1.1800 then ran some stops above before settling near 1.1787.





Cable chopped back and forth in a 1.3010-1.3060 range without really going anywhere. It finished near the low end as the dollar strengthened late.





USD/JPY rose for the fourth day to wipe out t he late-July slump but stalled at 107.00 and backed off to 106.70 before a second challenge of 107.00 also failed, creating a mini double top.





The commodity currencies were strong, led by the loonie. With oil prices higher on the tighter US inventory data it was an obvious candidate but USD/CAD couldn't fall below the recent bottom and make a new 5-month low. That will be a spot to watch in the day ahead.













