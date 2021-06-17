Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: USD higher but not as high as the JPY

Forex news for North American trading on June 17, 2021

The USD kept it's run higher going today after surging after the FOMC meeting a little over 24 hours ago.

The greenback moved higher vs all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY. The yen is the strongest of all the major currencies today with it's biggest gain vs the CHF at 1.34%. The JPY was higher by over 1% vs EUR, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD and 0.85% vs the GBP. The change vs the USD was 0.37%.

For the USD gains were decent as well with rises of 0.48% to 0.98% (for the USDCHF). The CHF was the weakest of the majors as flow of funds moved out of that currency.

The last 5 days, the USD has risen against all the major currencies. The greenback has been the strongest versus the NZD (+2.8%) and AUD (+2.67%). It rose by 2.53% vs the CHF, 2.185 vs the EUR and 2.15% vs the CAD.

The move higher in the USD came despite a move down in interest rates today. That was not the case in early trading but in the NY morning session, yields started to move lower with most of the moves coming out the curve. The shorter end remained less impacted. At one point, the 30 year was down over 15 basis points on the day to a low yield of 2.047%. The yield has since moved back up to 2.108%. For the 10 year, the yield low reached 1.470%. The current yield is 1.514%. That is still down -6.1 basis points on the day. In contrast the two year yield is up one basis point to 0.215%.

In other markets:



Spot gold fell sharply helped by a higher dollar. The price is down around $40 or -2.21% $1771.38. The low price reached $1767.34 while the high was at $1825.35.



Spot silver is trading down over $1.08 or -4.04% at $25.89. It had a wide range of $27.24 as the high and $25.77 is a low



WTI crude oil futures felt $-1.23 or -1.72% at $70.91. The high price reached $72.30. The low extended to $69.77.



The price of bitcoin traded above and below unchanged on the day. The current price is at $37,704, down $-830 or -2.13%. The high for the day extended up to $39,554.

Fundamentally today,

the initial jobless claims came in much weaker than expectations and back above the 400K level at 412K. That was much higher than the 360 K estimate.

The Philly Fed index came in near expectations at 30.7 (versus expectations of 31.0)

Technically speaking going into last day of the week: