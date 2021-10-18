Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: USD mixed. Stocks mixed. Rates mixed

Forex news for North American trading on October 18, 2021

The USD was mixed. The US stocks were mixed. The US rates were mixed. You might be able to add the economic data as being mixed too, with industrial production weaker than expected (and Capacity utilization), but the NAHB home builders index better than expected.

Overall the day can be characterize as being a mixed up Monday.

In the forex, the NZD is ending as the strongest of the majors. It was boosted by higher than expected inflation for the quarter at 2.2% vs 1.5% expected and 1.3% last quarter. The RBNZ has already tightened by 0.25 basis points at their last meeting and are expecting to continue that trend going forward.

The GBP was the weakest along with the JPY. The pound is weaker despite BOE's Bailey laying the groundwork for a tightening potentially before the year end as a result of higher inflation. Although he still expects inflation to remain be transitory, he is concerned that higher oil will keep inflation higher for longer and that could impact inflationary expectations. Nevertheless, the GBP was lower on the day. Tomorrow Bailey is expected to speak at a climate change conference at the start of the North American session, but traders will be paying attention to the question-and-answer session.

What about the USD? It saw modest gains verse the GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD and AUD, and losses vs the NZD and EUR to start the trading week. The price action in the day reflected the uncertainty to start the week as flow of funds initially moved into the dollar and then out of the dollar vs a number of the currencies.

In the US stock market, the major indices also had a mixed reaction in trading today. The Dow industrial average fell as much as -0.73% at the lows and could only reach +0.09% at the highs. It closed down -0.1%. Meanwhile the NASDAQ index fell as much as -0.43% at it's lows but declined as much is at 0.87% at its highs. It ended the day near that high at +0.84%. The S&P index saw a similar price reaction with the index closing near it's highs for the day (+0.34%).

In the European markets, the major indices all closed lower with the France's CAC down -0.81% and the German Dax down -0.72%.



In the US debt market, yields in the short and were up well the 30 year yield fell. The five year yield has been an inflection point on the curve. It rose by 4.1 basis points to 1.1634%. The 10 yield was up 1.5 basis points or 1.591% while the 30 year fell -2.3 basis points to 2.027%.





