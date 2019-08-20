Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar eases/risk appetite sours

Forex news for NY trading on August 20, 2019

In other markets:

Spot gold is up $11.76 or 0.79% at $1507.60

WTI crude is up $0.13 or 0.23% at $56.34

The USD eased in the NY session and risk appetite soured. The dollar was the weakest of the major currencies today. The CHF and the JPY are ending as the strongest on flight to safety flows.









Some catalysts:





Secretary of State Pompeo said that Huawei isn't the only company that poses risk.

Pres. Trump said he is not ready to do a deal with China and implied that he is not concerned about a US recession in the short term, if it means having a better trading deal with China.

Chatter in the UK/EU that implied perhaps some compromise on the Irish Border puzzle. Nothing is a guarantee but the news sent the GBP pairs higher, and in the process dragged higher the EURUSD as well.

US yields have moved back lower after some upward moves over the last few days. Looking at the chart below, the changes along the yield curve are -3.5 to -5.4 bps

Equities in both the US and Europe ended near low levels for the day. In the US, the S&P fell -0.79% and the Nasdaq fell -0.68%. Both closed at the day's lows. Gold rose which helped to weaken the greenback as well.

Some technical levels to eye in the new day:



