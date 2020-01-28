ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Risk rebounds on better consumer and manufacturing

Forex news for North American trade on January 28, 2020:



Markets:

S&P 500 up 33 points to 3276

WTI crude oil up 41 cents to $53.55

Gold down $14 to $1568

US 10-year yields up 4 bps to 1.65%

CAD leads, CHF lags

The flip switched on risk Tuesday, particularly in equities and gold. In FX and bonds the response was more tepid as the market struggles to price in coronavirus risks.





Easier to price in is US economic data and consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed both beat estimates. That helped to push USD/JPY higher and the pair gained a quarter-cent on the day to 109.17. Durable goods orders were good on the main headline but core orders were the worst since April but the market was willing to look past it.





Cable was beaten up in the early going and was sold especially hard into the London fix where it hit a low of 1.2975 but slowly recovered late to 1.3023. The euro followed a similar pattern and finished flat on the day.







AUD and NZD were tepid on better virus sentiment but CAD was strong as USD/CAD fell to 1.3160 from 1.3200 at the start of Toronto trade. Late-breaking oil inventory data also helped to boost oil and the loonie.









