France January preliminary CPI -0.4% vs -0.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by INSEE - 31 January 2020


  • Prior +0.4%
  • CPI +1.5% vs +1.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.5%
  • HICP -0.5% vs -0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.5%
  • HICP +1.6% vs +1.7% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.6%
ForexLive
Annual headline inflation is seen keeping more steady to start the year and that sort of mirrors similar sentiment from the German report yesterday. Looking ahead, the focus will be on the core reading in the overall Eurozone report - which is expected to soften a little.

