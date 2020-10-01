Fujifilm has agreed a manufacturing deal for its coronavirus vaccine candidate

Fujifilm agreement with VLP for manufacturing services.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is a unit of Japan's Fujifilm Corp.

VLP Therapeutics is based in Maryland, USA.



