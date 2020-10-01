Fujifilm has agreed a manufacturing deal for its coronavirus vaccine candidate

Subscription Confirmed!
FX option expiries for Thursday October 01 at the 10am NY cut
Seasonals: October tends to be a strong month for US equities, except in election years
September seasonal scorecard: Selling gold worked
US dollar slumps into the London fix. What to watch for
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 30 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Reminder - there is no CNY mid-rate setting today due to China being on holiday (HK is out today also)
RBNZ says committed to maintaining the soundness of NZ financial system
RBA meeting on Tuesday October 6 - most analysts see no change to policy
A BOJ official cites pickup in domestic and offshore sales for business sentiment improvement
Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q3, large manufacturers sentiment -27 (-24 expected)