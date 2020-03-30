German government advisors warn of deepest recession since 2009

The German council of economic advisors give their take on the coronavirus outbreak situation and the economic fallout related





Virus outbreak has put an end to the incipient economic recovery

Recession in 1H 2020 is unavoidable

German economy will shrink significantly this year

Baseline scenario is economy to shrink by 2.8% this year and grow by 3.7% in 2021

Baseline scenario is for economic situation to normalise over the summer

Second scenario involves a V-shaped trajectory with widespread production halts

That will see the economy shrink by 5.4% this year and grow by 4.9% in 2021

Third scenario involves a U-shaped trajectory where recovery begins next year

That will see the economy shrink by 4.5% this year and grow by 1.0% in 2021

Until we get a medical breakthrough to calm the fears of the public, any major recovery may be put on hold because of the imminent and necessary changes to social behaviour and socioeconomic conditions across the globe.





The fact that the forecast here includes multiple scenarios should tell us that nobody really knows what to expect, except for the fact that there is still more uncertainty to follow.



