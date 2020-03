Latest data released by Destatis - 20 January 2020





Prior +0.8%

PPI -0.1% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Producer prices ease a little to start the year but a lot of this relates to pre-virus economic conditions and before the oil price drop, so it is hard to gather any meaningful information from the release here.