Germany July factory orders +3.4% vs -1.0% m/m expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 6 September 2021
That's a surprise jump after the solid bump in June, as new orders rise to its highest levels since the beginning of the survey all the way back to 1991.
- Prior +4.1%
- Factory orders WDA +24.4% vs +18.9% y/y expected
- Prior +26.2%
The surge higher in July was largely due to major orders as excluding that, there was a decline of 0.2% observed for the month.
In any case, relative to February 2020 i.e. before the pandemic, new orders in July were 15.7% higher in terms of seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.