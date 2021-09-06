Germany July factory orders +3.4% vs -1.0% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 September 2021


  • Prior +4.1%
  • Factory orders WDA +24.4% vs +18.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +26.2%
That's a surprise jump after the solid bump in June, as new orders rise to its highest levels since the beginning of the survey all the way back to 1991.

The surge higher in July was largely due to major orders as excluding that, there was a decline of 0.2% observed for the month.

In any case, relative to February 2020 i.e. before the pandemic, new orders in July were 15.7% higher in terms of seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.
