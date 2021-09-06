Germany July factory orders +3.4% vs -1.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 September 2021





Prior +4.1%

Factory orders WDA +24.4% vs +18.9% y/y expected

Prior +26.2%





The surge higher in July was largely due to major orders as excluding that, there was a decline of 0.2% observed for the month.







In any case, relative to February 2020 i.e. before the pandemic, new orders in July were 15.7% higher in terms of seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.

That's a surprise jump after the solid bump in June, as new orders rise to its highest levels since the beginning of the survey all the way back to 1991.