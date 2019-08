Latest data released by Destatis - 20 August 2019





Prior -0.4%

PPI +1.1% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Prior +1.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Producer prices hold somewhat steady for the month of July but this is a lagging and proxy indicator of inflationary pressures. As such, the data here means little in contributing towards sentiment on inflation in the German economy.