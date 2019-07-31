Germany June retail sales +3.5% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 31 July 2019

  • Prior -0.6%; revised to -1.7%
  • Retail sales -1.6% vs 0.0% expected
  • Prior +4.0%
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source.

