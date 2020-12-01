Germany November unemployment change -39.0k vs 8.0k expected
Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 1 December 2020
German unemployment falls further in November despite the introduction of 'lockdown light', with the jobless rate even easing to its lowest level since April.
- Prior -35.0k; revised to -38.0k
- Unemployment rate 6.1% vs 6.3% expected
- Prior 6.2%
As mentioned before, the furlough program and short-time work schemes have made it very tough to extrapolate much details from what is going on in the labour market and this report exemplifies that notion in my view.