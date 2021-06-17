Germany reports 1,330 new coronavirus cases, 105 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate falls further to 11.6

Germany
The signs continue to point to an improving virus situation in Germany ahead of the summer, with total active cases easing further to ~34,100.

That will likely spur looser restrictions ahead of the busy travel period next month through to September with perhaps a relook at the Oktoberfest decision on the cards.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose