Germany reports 1,455 new coronavirus cases, 137 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate keeps lower at 13.2

Meanwhile, total active cases is seen falling further to ~36,600 - the lowest since 10 October - as the virus situation continues to improve generally across the country.

Despite critical virus cases easing, medical capacity is still a little stretched and is taking time to reflect further improvement - likely due to medical staff now being able to prioritise work on treating patients with other severe illnesses.

But as long as the virus trend is improving and keeping as it is now, things should continue to get better as we look towards the summer in Europe.

