Germany reports 17,419 new coronavirus cases, 278 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate continues to fall, easing to 103.6

The drop in the infection rate suggests that the virus situation is turning for the better in Germany and over time, the daily cases and deaths will also start to reflect that.

Total active cases have fallen a little more to ~239,700 as of the latest update today.

Medical capacity is stretched but at least the virus isn't becoming a heavier burden in that sense over the past few weeks. There were 4,376 (-85) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 2,764 (12%) intensive care beds still available.

