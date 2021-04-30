Germany reports 24,329 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate eases a little more to 153.4

Germany
Total active cases is seen increasing slightly to ~303,600 but at least there seems to be some plateauing in terms of daily virus cases, so that's some good news.

The hope for German authorities is that vaccinations will eventually catch up and slow down the spread of the virus whereby we'll start to see a drop-off in the figures above.

On that front, there is some good news as Germany administered over 1 million vaccine doses in a single day yesterday i.e. more than 1% of its population.

Germany
As of 28 April, roughly 21.6 million (26%) of its population have received at least one dose of the vaccine but only 6.2 million (7.5%) of its population are fully vaccinated.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 5,030 (-17) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 2,750 (11%) intensive care beds still available.

Germany
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose