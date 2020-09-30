Germany says delays in EU recovery fund is most likely unavoidable

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 30 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 29 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday September 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 25 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday September 24 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Barkin: Fed guidance will be 'particularly powerful' as economy comes back
-
ECB's Villeroy talks about symmetrical inflation target
-
ECB's Kazimir: Risks of deflation in the euro area are balanced
-
BOE's Haldane: None of the conditions for negative rates have been satisfied
-
ECB's Weidmann: Large-scale government bond purchases risk blurring line between fiscal, monetary policy