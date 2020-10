Latest data released by Destatis - 28 October 2020





Prior +0.1%

Import price index -4.3% vs -4.8% y/y expected

Prior -4.0%

A surprise beat in import prices in September, but this does little to soothe overall consumer inflation as this is very much a lagging indicator. The annual change still reflects a considerable drop with prices firmly in deflation territory, what have you will.