Germany to extend global travel warning to 14 June at the minimum - report

According to a report by Der Spiegel







As things stand, entry into Germany for tourism purposes is strictly prohibited so if this ties to the above travel warning, it just means that border restrictions will stay in place for quite some time yet despite the steps to reopen the economy.

For some context, the current global travel warning in place will run until 3 May - whereby the government has advised against non-essential travel abroad, particularly against travel for tourism purposes.