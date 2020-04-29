Germany to extend global travel warning to 14 June at the minimum - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

According to a report by Der Spiegel

For some context, the current global travel warning in place will run until 3 May - whereby the government has advised against non-essential travel abroad, particularly against travel for tourism purposes.

As things stand, entry into Germany for tourism purposes is strictly prohibited so if this ties to the above travel warning, it just means that border restrictions will stay in place for quite some time yet despite the steps to reopen the economy.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose