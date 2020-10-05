Germany's Altmaier: No taxes should be raised during the pandemic

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German economy minister, Peter Altmaier

Spending is but a reflection of tax timings. At the end of the day, this is mostly a political decision as taxing now would be suicide for any incumbent government.

But amid all the record spending over the last six months to counteract the damage done by the virus to the global economy, the next generation will be the ones getting the short end of the stick - until the next crisis comes along that is.

