Germany's VDMA says 45% of companies suffer from 'serious' or 'noticeable' supply chain disruptions

Germany's engineering body VDMA with some details on the virus impact on how it is affecting local firms





Proportion of German companies affected now at 84%, from 64% two weeks ago

Situation in China and South Korea seems to be easing slightly

There are significant increase in orders from Chinese customers

Supply chain disruptions are particularly evident in links to Italy (75%), local (55%), China (51%), France (36%) and US (25%)

As manufacturers and businesses fail to operate efficiently in this kind of environment, revenue streams are going down the drain while costs remain high for some of these companies due to capex and overheads. It is a tough time for everyone.



