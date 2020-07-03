Gold price forecast lifted to $1,800 (from $1,700) by year end

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UBS global wealth management unit moves its gold price projection up for year end

  • For 2021 end-June forecast is kept at $1,800
  • Says in the shorter time horizon it sees a number of uncertainties that'll help elevate the price
  • "We're reiterating gold's qualities as a hedge to 2H risks such as the U.S. election, U.S.-China tensions, and coronavirus concerns, and what all three could portend for central bank actions, while also reflecting our view that growth will recover into 2021"
