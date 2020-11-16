Goldman Sachs is 'cautious' on EUR for two reasons (here are their preferred currencies instead)
Goldman Sachs say the USD is now 'meaningfully overvalued' and their view ahead is skewed to the downside for the dollar.
However, on euro:
We are cautious EUR and satellite currencies over the near-term due to
- lockdowns
- and ahead of potential ECB easing next month
The note is longer but that's it in a nutshlell.
What do GS like instead?
We therefore prefer expressing pro-growth views through CAD and AUD
- Both Canada and Australia are handling COVID fairly well and their central banks should be done cutting rates.
- We think JPY can appreciate despite higher bond yields on more favorable net portfolio flows.
- We forecast further Yuan gains, with USD/CNY falling to 6.30, as relatively high yields attract inflows
GS outlook for a weaker USD underlies much of their other views: