Goldman Sachs say additional measures will be needed to cope with the coronavirus outbreaks in the US

GS note that hospital capacity in Arizona, Texas, and Florida is being filled up with cov1 COVID-19 patients

patients now occupy 24% of total hospital capacity in Arizona, 16% in Texas, and 15% in Florida

GS see capacity constraints, and

as available hospital capacity reaches dangerously low levels, state officials will be forced to consider additional measures

This does not auger well for reopening's. Separately, but related, ANZ argue the Fed will have to provide further stimulus:

globally, cases reached 12 million, with the US's case numbers surpassing 3 million. This is raising expectations of further stimulus measures from central banks, with talk of the Fed controlling the yield curve with additional asset purchases

ANZ draw implications for gold:

pandemic surge led to safe-haven buying



Investors continue to pile into ETFs and futures market



Earlier on gold here: