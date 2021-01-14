Goldman Sachs says the move higher in US rates is not done yet, targeting 10yr USTs at 1.5%
A very brief snippet from Goldman Sachs - they are calling "revived reflationary themes" citing:
- Democrat sweep of control of the White House, House and Senate
- this should result in a greater fiscal impulse
(on this, stay tuned for Biden announcing the plan at just after 7pm US ET, 0000 GMT)
- thus the revived reflationary theme
GS target 1.5% for 10 year USTs at year-end 2021 (prior forecast was 1.3%)