Goldman Sachs says the move higher in US rates is not done yet, targeting 10yr USTs at 1.5%

A very brief snippet from Goldman Sachs  - they are calling "revived reflationary themes" citing: 

  • Democrat sweep of control of the White House, House and Senate
  • this should result in a greater fiscal impulse 
(on this, stay tuned for Biden announcing the plan at just after 7pm US ET, 0000 GMT)
  • thus the revived reflationary theme
GS target 1.5% for 10 year USTs at year-end 2021 (prior forecast was 1.3%) 
