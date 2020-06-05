Heads up: EU chief Brexit negotiator Barnier press conference on Brexit later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Barnier's press conference is scheduled for 1100 GMT

As confirmed by the European Commission spokesperson, Daniel Ferrie, here. Barnier will be briefing on the latest round of negotiations between the the EU and UK but word on the street has been that there hasn't been any significant progress so just be mindful of that if you're trading the pound. You can watch the press conference live here at the time.
