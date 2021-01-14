Heads up: Fed chair Powell to speak at 1730 GMT today

Powell will be participating in a Princeton Economics' webinar

If you're wondering what will be discussed, the event agenda highlights that Powell is slated to touch on an array of topics as per the following:





On Thursday, January 14, 2021, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will join Markus Brunnermeier for an online conversation. The following topics will be discussed: (1) the new flexible average inflation targeting framework, (2) the possibility of an "inflation whipsaw," (3) the importance of central bank independence to avoid fiscal dominance and of macroprudential regulation to avoid financial dominance, (4) the difference between the COVID crisis and Great Recession, and (5) various crisis response measures the Federal Reserve employed during the COVID crisis.









You can register for the event here or catch in on YouTube below later at 1730 GMT:



Alongside Biden's stimulus proposal, this is one of the more key risk events to define the reflation narrative theme as we kick start the new year.

As such, expect there to be quite a bit of mention about monetary policy from Powell later today and more importantly, in case he feels there is a need to clarify the central bank's stance after all the recent debate on the taper timeline.