Heads up for US-China meeting this weekend on trade

Phase 1 trade deal talks, centred on how implementation is tracking.

US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Chinese Vice President Liu He will lead their respective teams at weekend talks.

This is the first of the biannual "Trade Framework Group" meetings.





Analysis suggests China is set to meet less than half its 2020 targets set in the P1 trade agreement. I suspect this will be glossed over in order to keep relations on trade smoother than otherwise in the lead up to the November election in the US. Expect coronavirus excuses to feature for the failure to adhere to the agreement.





