Heads up....China PMI data at the top of the hour

ANZ Business outlook and confidence also to be released
Heads up...The China PMI data will be released at the top of the hour. The estimates are showing:
- manufacturing PMI 49.6 versus 49.4 last month
- nonmanufacturing PMI 54.0 versus 54.2 last month
- composite PMI last month came in at 53.0 (no estimate)
Also to be released is ANZ business confidence and activity outlook:
- business confidence was -38.1 in June. No estimate
- activity outlook came in at 8.0 in June. No estimate