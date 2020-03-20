Here is another US Senator found to have dumped shares prior to the stock market crash

I posted earlier on: US Senator dumped up to USD 1.6m of stocks after reassuring public about coronavirus preparedness



Sen. Kelly Loeffler reported the first sale of stock jointly owned by her and her husband on Jan. 24, the very day that her committee, the Senate Health Committee, hosted a private, all-senators briefing from administration officials, including the CDC director and Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Health of the United States, on the coronavirus.

The company's stock price has fallen by more than half since then

It was the first of 29 stock transactions that Loeffler and her husband made through mid-February, all but two of which were sales

One of Loeffler's two purchases was stock worth between $100,000 and $250,000 in Citrix, a technology company that offers teleworking software and which has seen a small bump in its stock price since Loeffler bought in as a result of coronavirus-induced market turmoil.



