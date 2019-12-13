Here is the UK 'Economist' on the election: 95% chance of a big Boris majority

The Economist his not fan of Boris Johnson. They had been haning off on the election forecast until more seats were counted, not relying on the exit poll.

But now, they've said:

Our live forecast projects that t he most likely outcome is a majority for the Conservative Party.

Our b est guess is that they will win 357 seats.

That would make it the largest party and give it more than the 326 needed for a majority .

. T here is a 95% chance that it will win between 333 and 387 seats.

A hung parliament looks extremely unlikely.



Bolding mine.





Latest numbers (via Sky):

Cons up 10, Labs down 12















