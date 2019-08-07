Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
At 2130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial System) Bullock is speaking on financial stability
2301 GMT UK data - RICS House Price Balance for July
- expected -1%, prior -1%
- The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) House Price Balance measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their designated area.
2350 GMT Japan
- Q2 Housing Loans
- Bank lending data for July
Also:
- BoP Current Account Balance for June, expected ¥ 1148.8B, prior ¥ 1594.8B
- BoP Current Account Adjusted: expected ¥ 1739.8B, prior ¥ 1305.7B
- Trade Balance BoP Basis: expected ¥ 691.4B, prior ¥ -650.9B
Also at 2350 GMT from Japan, International Securities Flows for the week
