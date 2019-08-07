Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

At 2130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial System) Bullock is speaking on financial stability

2301 GMT UK data - RICS House Price Balance for July

expected -1%, prior -1%

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) House Price Balance measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their designated area.

2350 GMT Japan

Q2 Housing Loans

Bank lending data for July

Also:

BoP Current Account Balance for June, expected ¥ 1148.8B, prior ¥ 1594.8B

BoP Current Account Adjusted: expected ¥ 1739.8B, prior ¥ 1305.7B

Trade Balance BoP Basis: expected ¥ 691.4B, prior ¥ -650.9B

Also at 2350 GMT from Japan, International Securities Flows for the week

And, ICYMi: