Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Welcome to the new month and H2 2020. Data agenda for the session ahead:

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for June

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 41.6 

2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for May

  • prior -6.5% m/m

2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June (final)

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for June

  • prior -2.4%

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report

  • the most recent monthly Reuters Tankan is here for reference

0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for June

  • prior -0.5% m/m

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation, 3-5 years

0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for May

  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June


