Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Welcome to the new month and H2 2020. Data agenda for the session ahead:
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for June
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 41.6
2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for May
prior -6.5% m/m
2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June (final)
2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for June
prior -2.4%
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report
the most recent monthly Reuters Tankan is here for reference
0000 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for June
prior -0.5% m/m
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for
preliminary and prior is here
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation, 3-5 years
0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for May
I'll have more to come on this separately
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June
expected 50.5, prior 50.7
yesterday: China official PMIs for June: Manufacturing 50.9 (vs. expected 50.4), Services 54.4 (exp. 53.5)