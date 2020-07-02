Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 3 July 2020
2230 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for June
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
- prior 24.9
2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for June (final)
Australia preliminary and prior (May) PMIs for June are here
these should show improvement from the May readings as lock down restrictions were eased further (and note, some have been reimposed with the local series of outbreaks in parts of Australia's second largest city)
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for June, final
preliminary and prior (May) for the June reading are here
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for June
preliminary and prior (May) for the June reading are here
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25 years left until maturity window
0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for May
expected (this from the preliminary release of the retail data) 16.3% m/m, prior -17.7%
Improvement expected due to the move towards reopenings for the May month. Despite this sales over the quarter as a whole will be down, the June figures will complete the quarter but they will not be published for another 4 weeks or so.
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for June
Services expected 53.2, prior 55.0
Composite prior 54.5
I suspect we will only get minor movement in FX on these data today, eyes once again on the news flow for impact. And note its a US holiday on Friday, this may give Asia trade the excuse it needs to languish.