Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more from the RBNZ
2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for August
Manufacturing prior 54.0
Services prior 58.2
Composite prior 57.8
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for August
expected 25, prior -27
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for July
- National CPI y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.1%
- National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.0%
- National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.4%
- The inflation data for Tokyo for July came in higher than expected. Well short of the BOJ 2% target still.
0000 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Yuong Ha, Chief Economist and Head of Economics, speaking.
- The RBNZ have been strongly indicating much more policy accommodation to come and market expectations are of a negative cash rate in 2021. Ha is unlikely to vary the script on this.
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for August
Manufacturing prior 45.2
Services prior 45.4
Composite prior 44.9
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
in the 1-3, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window
0130 GMT Australia preliminary retail sales data for July
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for July
prior +14.0% m/m and -9.2% y/y