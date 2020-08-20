Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more from the RBNZ

2300 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for August

Manufacturing prior 54.0

Services prior 58.2

Composite prior 57.8

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for August

expected 25, prior -27

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for July

National CPI y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.1%

National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.0%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.4%

The inflation data for Tokyo for July came in higher than expected. Well short of the BOJ 2% target still.

0000 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Yuong Ha, Chief Economist and Head of Economics, speaking.

The RBNZ have been strongly indicating much more policy accommodation to come and market expectations are of a negative cash rate in 2021. Ha is unlikely to vary the script on this.





0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for August

Manufacturing prior 45.2

Services prior 45.4

Composite prior 44.9

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

in the 1-3, 5-10, 25+ years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Australia preliminary retail sales data for July

0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for July