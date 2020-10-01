Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 2 October 2020
Eyes and ears are on sentiment shifting news - like US stimulus progress, or not. Even Japan is getting into the swing.
2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for September
- prior was -3.9% m/m to 100.2
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for August
- expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%
Job to applicant ratio for August
- expected 1.05, prior 1.08
2350 GMT Japan Monetary Base for September
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
• in the 3-5, 10-25 years left until maturity window
0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for August, final
- August preliminary retail sales are here. The flash numbers were weaker than expected.