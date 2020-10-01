Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 2 October 2020

Eyes and ears are on sentiment shifting news -  like US stimulus progress, or not. Even Japan is getting into the swing. 

2200 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for September 

  • prior was -3.9% m/m  to 100.2

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for August

  • expected 3.0%, prior 2.9%

Job to applicant ratio for August

  • expected 1.05, prior 1.08

2350 GMT Japan Monetary Base for September

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

    • in the 3-5, 10-25 years left until maturity window

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for August, final 



