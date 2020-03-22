Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - ongoing BOJ QE operation and that's about it

There had been a speech scheduled from Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

It was at a conference set for today in Sydney but the event has been cancelled.

Maybe hi speech will be published on the RBA website, if so I'll let everyone know.





0110GMT brings the Bank of Japan baying JGBs, in the 10-25 and 25+ years to maturity windows.

And that's it, a sparse agenda indeed.



