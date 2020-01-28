Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ speaker, Australian inflation
Apart from the data agenda watch out for runny-nose news out of China.
2130 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand Assistant Governor Hawkesby speech
2230 GMT Australia Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 108.3
0000GMT Australia - Westpac's leading indicator for
- prior -0.09% m/m
- this is consistently, for years now, estimating subdued growth
0001GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y
- for January
- prior -0.4%
- British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
0030GMT Australia inflation data - Q 4CPI
Headline
- expected 0.6% q/q, prior 0.5%
- For the y/y, expected 1.7%, prior 1.7%
Core inflation:
Trimmed mean
- expected 0. 4% q/q, prior 0.4%
- expected 1.5% y/y, prior 1.6% ... target band is 2 to 3% over a cycle - RBA has been missing this for years and years (they are not alone in missing inflation targets but still, they only have 2 jobs and they are failing, and failing, and failing on 50% of them. Easy work if you can get it.)
Weighted median
- expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.3%
- expected 1.2% y/y, prior was 1.2%
I'll have more to come on this separately
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window