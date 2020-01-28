Here's a bank with a 'chill out' view on coronavirus

Adam posted the number of cases on Monday at

Jan 27: 2,744

The update today is up 1700+ cases

Jan 28: 4,515

Yeah, most all of it happening in Wuhan, with some cases elsewhere in China and globally. Is it OK to relax on this?







Barclays think so. Analysts there cite the 2003 SARS outbreak, and say if that is indicative the market is over reacting. Big market moves are due to stretched positioning and a not stellar global macro background picture.





S&P 500 shorts/put option holders probably not bothering to argue with anyone about whether its over done or not.





On the other hand, folks who zoom out the chart to the past 10 years might well say its nothing.





As is often the case in markets, something for everyone.













