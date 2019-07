Latest data released by Destatis - 30 July 2019





Prior +0.1%

CPI +1.4% y/y

Prior +1.5%

This continues the trend seen in the earlier state reports of a slightly weaker annual headline reading in July relative to June. This just reaffirms initial expectations going into the national release later today at 1200 GMT - whereby annual inflation is expected to slow from +1.6% y/y in June to +1.5% y/y in July.