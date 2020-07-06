Hong Kong June PMI improves to 49.6 (prior 43.9)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The key points from IHS/Markit on the HK PMI:

  • Output and new orders fall at slowest rates for over two years 
  • Employment levels broadly stable 
  • Input cost inflation returns
The key points from IHS/Markit on the HK PMI:
Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit: 
  • "The Hong Kong SAR private sector showed signs of stabilisation in June as restrictions taken to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic ease further. 
  • "Business activity and new orders both declined at the slowest rates since the first half of 2018 before the escalation of the US-China trade tensions. Private sector employment levels also stabilised while firms raised their purchasing activity for the first time in over two years. 
  • "However, survey data indicated that external demand, particularly from mainland China, is still weak. Firms also remained concerned about the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity. As such, the potential of a robust recovery in the Hong Kong economy relies on the strength of the upturn in the global economy in the coming months."

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose