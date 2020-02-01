Hubei province reports 1,921 new coronavirus cases

45 new deaths





Hubei province -- the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak -- reported 1,921 new cases on Saturday, that's the worst day yet. It's up from 1,347 reported a day earlier. The total is now 9,056 in the province.







The number of new deaths were 45, the same as a day earlier. The total in the province is 294.







The national tally will be released later and including this number it should be at least 14,000.

