ICYMI: Boris Johnson's working majority gets cut to just one

This could increase the chance of a snap election down the road









It wasn't just a dismal showing for the Tory party as Labour was also dealt a further blow, falling behind the Brexit Party - winning just 5% of the share of votes, down from 12% from the 2017 general election.







ForexLive

On the face of things, it doesn't change the current predicament but it goes to show that sentiment isn't exactly favouring Johnson and he will have a much tougher time in pushing his no-deal Brexit agenda in parliament.

Lib Dems dealt a major blow to Johnson and his Tory party as they won the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election overnight, cutting Johnson's working majority down to just one. They overturned a Tory majority from the last election to secure the key seat.