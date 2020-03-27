ICYMI: Trump is to review plans on whether to 'open the country up' this weekend

Trump will meet with the White House coronavirus task force this weekend









According to US vice president, Mike Pence, the task force will "share a a range of recommendations and additional guidance for going forward", adding that the administration plans to open the country up but to do so in a responsible manner.







In any case, whatever new guidelines that will be recommended is likely to fall on deaf ears with quite a number of states - who are struggling to cope with the virus outbreak and have already implemented lockdown/containment measures currently.