ICYMI - US Treasury Sec Yellen says US may decouple from China to some extent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke around about the time of the FOMC, so her comments may have slipped under the radar.

Updating here now ICYMI. Yellen was speaking to the US Congress' Senate Finance Committee

said she expects the United States to decouple in some areas from China

to protect US national security

But ...

"I would worry somewhat about complete technological decoupling

Added that many US allies would be reluctant to sharply reduce their business activities in China.