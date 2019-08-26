Ifo economist: German industrial sector is in a recession, services is now following
Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe
- There will be GDP stagnation at most in Q2
- The last time industrial companies demonstrated such pessimism was back in 2009
- Latest developments in trade war not yet reflected by the latest survey
The final comment is arguably the most scary thing about the report here. If sentiment is already this bad, the escalation in the trade rhetoric will only cause the German economic outlook to deteriorate more rapidly in the coming months.