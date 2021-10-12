IMF fractionally downgrades 2021 GDP, leaves 2022 unchanged

2021 GDP seen at 5.9% from 6.0% in July

2022 GDP remains at 4.9%

Cuts US forecast by 1 percentage point this year to 6.0% from 7.0%



China 2021 GDP cut to 8.0% from 8.1%

Spain and Germany cut 0.5 pp each

Canada lowered by 0.6 pp

Italy +0.9 pp

France +0.5 pp

Eurozone +0.4 pp



Risks tilted to the downside including emergence of new variants and more persistent supply-demand mismatches



The IMF highlighted there could be a downgrade recently so this isn't a surprise.





"This modest headline revision masks large downgrades for some countries," Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF, said in an accompanying blogpost. "The outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics. The downgrade also reflects more difficult near-term prospects for the advanced economy group, in part due to supply disruptions."



The IMF chief economist said central banks should be prepared to move quickly on a material rise in inflation expectations.





"Inflation risks are skewed to the upside and could materialize if pandemic-induced supply-demand mismatches continue longer than expected," the report warned.



