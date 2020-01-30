India and Philippines confirm first cases of the new coronavirus

Both patients are reported to be from Wuhan


India confirms its first case of the new coronavirus, with the patient being a student who has come from Wuhan - studying in Wuhan University - to Kerala. It is also being said that there are 10 other people being kept in isolation wards at different hospitals, pending tests.

Meanwhile, the first case in the Philippines involves a 38-year old Chinese woman who came into the country from Wuhan through Hong Kong on 21 January. It is said that the patient is currently not showing any symptoms despite the positive test.
